UK household energy bills may surge with £170-a-year green levy

After a nine-month period, the suspension of green levies is slated to come to an end in the coming days

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 26 June 2023
Image: Alex Yeung / Shutterstock.com

As the government’s energy price cap draws to a close, consumers are poised to shoulder an additional £170 in green levies.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that the suspension of green levies, which was initially implemented last autumn, is set to conclude at the start of July.

Previously, the burden of these levies was shifted from consumers to the government in response to mounting concerns over escalating gas and electricity prices.

John Glen, the chief secretary to the Treasury, revealed on Sunday that ministers are currently discussing how to handle the levies, which have been government-funded since last year.

Energy Live News understands that despite no official announcement being made yet, it is anticipated that consumers will once again bear the burden of these levies, as discussions among ministers continue.

ELN has reached out to Number 10 and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.

