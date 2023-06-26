Finance & Markets

Sunday roast with half-price electricity

British Gas will charge electricity usage between 11am and 4pm at half the regular rate

Monday 26 June 2023
British Gas has introduced a new deal for customers: half-price electricity on Sundays throughout the summer.

The scheme started yesterday and will be live until 24th September – the energy supplier will charge electricity usage between 11am and 4pm at half the regular rate.

The offering is exclusively available to customers who sign up for British Gas’ PeakSave scheme.

Approximately 200,000 customers have already enrolled in the scheme, which offers discounts on electricity during specific timeframes in winter.

British Gas hopes to persuade even more customers to join by presenting the chance to secure additional savings.

According to British Gas, there is a potential for total savings of around £3 million this summer, equating to nearly £30 per household.

However, these savings come with a condition: customers must be willing to do housework during the discounted hours to qualify for the half-price electricity offer.

