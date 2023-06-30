Finance & Markets

Business energy consultancy falls into administration

Utility Bidder has been appointed to support the failed company’s customers

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 30 June 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Business energy consultancy Great Annual Savings (GAS) has entered administration.

Utility Bidder has been appointed to provide immediate support to all existing customers of GAS.

Under the agreement with FRP Advisory, the administrators, Utility Bidder will support all GAS gas customers, including those with live current energy contracts and those with contracts yet to be activated.

Additionally, they will provide ongoing customer services support, handle billing and address any supplier-related concerns.

Utility Bidder Chief Executive Officer Chris Shaw said: “Unfortunately GAS is another business that has ceased trading due to what have been incredibly challenging times for the sector.

“The administrators have put Utility Bidder through rigorous quality assurance testing and have appointed us to support and service any immediate customer issues, queries and contract renewals.”

Shaw added: “We will be contacting all relevant customers as soon as possible to introduce our services and we appreciate this will be an unsettling time for GAS’ gas customers.

“However, we would like to reassure them that our experts are on hand to respond to their queries on any existing live contracts as well as offer advice on renewals.”

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast