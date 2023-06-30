Business energy consultancy falls into administration

Business energy consultancy Great Annual Savings (GAS) has entered administration.

Utility Bidder has been appointed to provide immediate support to all existing customers of GAS.

Under the agreement with FRP Advisory, the administrators, Utility Bidder will support all GAS gas customers, including those with live current energy contracts and those with contracts yet to be activated.

Additionally, they will provide ongoing customer services support, handle billing and address any supplier-related concerns.

Utility Bidder Chief Executive Officer Chris Shaw said: “Unfortunately GAS is another business that has ceased trading due to what have been incredibly challenging times for the sector.

“The administrators have put Utility Bidder through rigorous quality assurance testing and have appointed us to support and service any immediate customer issues, queries and contract renewals.”

Shaw added: “We will be contacting all relevant customers as soon as possible to introduce our services and we appreciate this will be an unsettling time for GAS’ gas customers.

“However, we would like to reassure them that our experts are on hand to respond to their queries on any existing live contracts as well as offer advice on renewals.”