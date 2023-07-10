EDF’s Heysham 1 nuclear power station turns 40

Heysham 1, a nuclear power station located on the northwest coast of England near Lancaster, is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Heysham 1’s unit one entered commercial operation in July 1983.

The facility has recently received an extension to its operating period following positive inspections, allowing it to continue generating electricity until 2026.

EDF estimates that over the last 40 years, the power station generated 237TWh of electricity, the equivalent of powering every home in Lancashire for more than 93 years.