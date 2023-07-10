Finance & Markets

EDF’s Heysham 1 nuclear power station turns 40

The facility has recently received an extended operating period, continuing to generate electricity until 2026

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 10 July 2023
Image: EDF

Heysham 1, a nuclear power station located on the northwest coast of England near Lancaster, is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Heysham 1’s unit one entered commercial operation in July 1983.

The facility has recently received an extension to its operating period following positive inspections, allowing it to continue generating electricity until 2026.

EDF estimates that over the last 40 years, the power station generated 237TWh of electricity, the equivalent of powering every home in Lancashire for more than 93 years.

