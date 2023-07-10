EU votes: Energy consumption to drop by at least 11.7%

The European Parliament is poised to vote on new regulations aimed at reducing energy consumption in the European Union by at least 11.7% by 2030.

The move comes as part of a broader effort to address climate change and achieve the EU’s sustainability goals.

During the Parliament’s session in Strasbourg, MEPs will debate and subsequently vote on the proposed measures.

The objective is to implement strategies across various sectors, including public administration, buildings, businesses and data centres, in order to achieve significant energy savings.

The legislation, already negotiated by representatives from both the Parliament and the Council, sets a target of reducing primary and final energy consumption by 11.7% by 2030 compared to projections from 2020.

To ensure progress is made each year, the law mandates a gradual increase in energy savings – starting at 1.3% by 2025, the goal rises to 1.9% by the end of 2030.

The measures outlined in the legislation will require efforts at local, regional and national levels.

The public sector, for instance, will be expected to reduce its final energy consumption by 1.9% annually.

Additionally, there will be a focus on renovating public buildings, with a target of converting 3% of these structures into nearly zero-emission or zero-emission buildings.