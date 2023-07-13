‘Nearly 42% fail to pay energy bills’

Almost 1.3 million households in the UK missed a bill payment within a single month.

New research by Which? highlights the growing financial difficulties faced by many households, specifically in meeting essential expenses such as energy bills and utility payments.

According to Which?’s June consumer insight tracker, missed or defaulted household bill payments, including those for energy, water and council tax, have remained persistently high since January 2022.

The survey found that among those who missed one or more bills, almost 60% reported missing multiple household bill payments.

Energy bills were particularly impacted, with 42% of households failing to pay them.

Additionally, 40% struggled to meet their council tax payments, while 38% faced difficulties in covering water bills.