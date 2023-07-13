Finance & Markets

‘Nearly 42% fail to pay energy bills’

Almost 1.3 million households in the UK missed a bill payment in a single month, experts have warned

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 13 July 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Almost 1.3 million households in the UK missed a bill payment within a single month.

New research by Which? highlights the growing financial difficulties faced by many households, specifically in meeting essential expenses such as energy bills and utility payments.

According to Which?’s June consumer insight tracker, missed or defaulted household bill payments, including those for energy, water and council tax, have remained persistently high since January 2022.

The survey found that among those who missed one or more bills, almost 60% reported missing multiple household bill payments.

Energy bills were particularly impacted, with 42% of households failing to pay them.

Additionally, 40% struggled to meet their council tax payments, while 38% faced difficulties in covering water bills. 

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast