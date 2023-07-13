Council saves big with flexible bulk purchase energy contract

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Cabinet has approved a new energy buying contract.

The contract, based on a flexible bulk purchase model, will not only benefit the council’s budget but also contribute to its environmental conservation efforts.

For the past two years, the council has been purchasing energy through the LASER framework, which allows for flexible bulk purchases and generates savings for public sector bodies.

The newly agreed contract is set to run from October 2024 to September 2028.

By sourcing energy from sustainable sources like solar power, the council expects to save approximately £1.8 million per year on energy bills.

Councillor Malcolm Longley, Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “The contract we’ve had in place since WNC launched in 2021 allowed us to weather the worst of the energy crisis without huge increases in our energy bills, which has been of real benefit to taxpayers.

“Buying energy in this way allows us to work with other public sector organisations to get the best possible prices, and the energy we’re buying is 100% renewable which fits in with our 2030 net zero target.

“Agreeing this new contract will provide a degree of security for us until 2028, which will help us reduce the impact on services.”