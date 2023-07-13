Windy revamp: Scottish wind farm ‘repowered’

Hagshaw Hill windfarm, Scotland‘s first commercial wind farm, is set to undergo a major transformation as part of ScottishPower Renewables‘ repowering initiative.

The wind farm, which has been operational since 1995, is nearing the end of its lifespan and will be replaced with 14 new turbines.

The repowered site is expected to produce five times the amount of clean energy compared to its previous capacity, while using fewer turbines.

ScottishPower, the owner of Hagshaw Hill windfarm, has already begun the process of dismantling the old turbines on the site, located in rural South Lanarkshire.

Barry Carruthers, Onshore Managing Director at ScottishPower Renewables, explained: “A number of our windfarms, like many across the UK, are starting to come to the end of their operational life.

“But repowering allows us to make these windfarms, sites we know can deliver the green, zero carbon electricity we need to reach net zero, more efficient and maximise the power we are getting from them.

“Hagshaw Hill is a great example of this. We’ve worked in this area for almost 30 years, we know how good this site is and now we’ll be able to produce enough electricity to power almost 61,000 homes each year – almost half the homes in South Lanarkshire.

“Repowering is critical to achieving net zero ambitions, but we need to be able to do it faster than current legislation allows.”