Finance & Markets, Top Stories

British Gas owner warns of potential winter gas shortage in the UK

Chris O’Shea, has stated that a combination of low wind and cold weather could lead to insufficient gas-fired generation to meet electricity demands

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 19 July 2023
Image: Centrica

Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, has raised concerns over the UK’s gas supply for the upcoming winter.

Chief Executive Chris O’Shea highlighted the challenges posed by low wind and high demand, which could lead to insufficient gas-fired generation to meet electricity needs.

In an interview with Sky News, O’Shea pointed out the shift in the UK’s electricity sources, with renewables contributing to 70% of the energy last Saturday, but currently accounting for around 20%.

As a result, gas plays a significant role, providing 40% of the country’s electricity during periods of low wind.

“If we have a very cold spell in the winter along with no wind then we may not have enough gas-fired generation to generate the electricity, we need a lot of technologies to have a resilient electricity system,” O’Shea remarked.

Mr O’Shea emphasised the importance of increasing gas storage capacity to ensure a resilient energy system.

Presently, the UK has approximately 12 days’ worth of average gas storage, which is considerably lower than several European countries, the boss of Centrica explained.

He added: “That is materially behind what we see in Europe so France for example is 123 days, in the Netherlands 110, in Germany about 90.”

Urgent discussions with the government are ongoing to secure regulatory support for enhancing Rough’s gas reserves and mitigating the potential shortage.

“At the moment, we don’t have an agreement on that (increasing gas storage capacity),” O’Shea said, referring to discussions with the government for regulatory support.

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast