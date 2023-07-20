‘UK’s largest’ electric trash fleet rolls out

Westminster City Council, in partnership with Veolia, has introduced what is described as the UK’s largest fleet of electric refuse trucks, powered by waste collected from homes and businesses.

This initiative aims to deliver a cleaner and quieter waste collection service while significantly reducing vehicle noise, air pollution and carbon emissions.

The council’s £20 million investment will gradually replace its entire 80-strong truck fleet.

Operated in collaboration with Veolia, Westminster’s fleet conducts an estimated 50 million collections annually, with each electric vehicle boasting a carbon reduction of up to 89% compared to diesel-powered counterparts, the company said.

Councillor Paul Dimoldenberg, Cabinet Member for City Management and Air Quality, said: “The trailblazing electrification will deliver an essential service that is quieter for residents, improves air quality in central London and reduces our fleet emissions by 50%, or over 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.”