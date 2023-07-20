Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

UK big firms urge Prime Minister for net zero leadership to prevent UK lagging behind

Major companies, including Centrica, Tesco, BT, M&S, Unilever and Amazon have expressed concern over the country’s potential to lag behind in the green economy without strong government support

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 20 July 2023
Image: pcruciatti / Shutterstock

In a joint letter, more than 100 prominent companies, including Tesco, BT, Centrica, SSE, EDF, M&S, Unilever, and Amazon call on the Prime Minister to take bolder steps towards achieving the country’s net zero goals.

The corporate giants advocate for a renewed focus and unwavering commitment from the government to ensure the timely delivery of green initiatives.

They underscored their readiness to invest significantly in green initiatives, but they also made it clear that they need the government’s wholehearted support and guidance.

A government spokesperson told ELN: “The UK is a world leader on net zero, cutting emissions faster than any other G7 country and has attracted billions of investment into renewables, which now account for 40% of our electricity.

“In the last year alone, we have confirmed the first state backing of a nuclear project in over 30 years and invested billions to kickstart new industries like carbon capture and floating offshore wind.

“We recognise the vital role that UK businesses play in growing our economy and continue to engage regularly with them to incentivise private investment and help reach our net zero targets.”

