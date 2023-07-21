Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Collapsed EV company backed by London Mayor sold out of administration

The move is expected to prevent potential losses to the Mayor’s green fund

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 21 July 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The collapsed electric vehicle (EV) company, previously backed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, successfully sells its assets out of administration.

Facing financial difficulties, Breathe EV entered administration last month, raising concerns about potential losses to the Mayor’s green fund.

However, in a deal overseen by Begbies Traynor, the company’s assets have been acquired by Otto Car, ensuring the protection of taxpayer investments.

The Mayor of London’s Energy Efficiency Fund (MEEF) had previously invested in approximately 100 EVs under Breathe’s operation.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London, said: “The MEEF is the largest of its kind in the UK and has already invested in 18 projects across London mobilising over £399 million of investment which is expected to save over 38,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide and nearly 40 million kwh of energy.

“The Mayor is pleased that Otto Car is acquiring the business and assets of Breathe and therefore securing the Mayor’s investment.”

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast