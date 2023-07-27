Finance & Markets

Shell second quarter profits plunge over 50% amid energy price drop

Despite the fall, caused by declining energy prices, the energy giant plans to reward shareholders with a buyback and dividend increase

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 27 July 2023
Image: AzmanMD / Shutterstock

In the second quarter of its financial year, Shell reported a decline in net profits, with figures dropping by over 50% compared to the same period last year.

During this three-month period ending in June, Shell’s net profits amounted to over $5 billion (£3.8bn), a drop from the $11.5 billion (£8.8bn) achieved in the previous year.

This performance was also lower than the $9.65 billion (£7.4bn) earned in the first quarter of the year.

The company said: “Second quarter adjusted earnings of $5.1 billion, with lower oil and gas prices and refining margins, lower volumes and lower LNG trading and optimisation result.”

Despite these results, Shell remains committed to its shareholders – the company plans to further reward them with a share buyback programme and a dividend hike.

Shell Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan said: “Shell delivered strong operational performance and cash flows in the second quarter, despite a lower commodity price environment.

“Today we are delivering on our Capital Markets Day commitment of a 15% dividend increase. We are going further on our buyback guidance by commencing a $3 billion (£2.3bn) programme for the next three months and subject to Board approval, at least $2.5 billion (£1.9bn) at the Q3 2023 results.

“As we deliver more value with less emissions, we will continue to prioritise share buybacks, given the value that our shares represent.”

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast