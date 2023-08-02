Finance & Markets

Uniper unveils €8bn renewables investment plan

The energy giant sets an ambitious goal to achieve over 80% of its installed generating capacity as zero-carbon by 2030

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 2 August 2023
Ratcliffe-on-Soar Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned and operated by Uniper at Ratcliffe-on-Soar in Nottinghamshire, England Image: Shutterstock

Energy giant Uniper has unveiled a new strategy aimed at driving its green transformation through significant investments in renewable energy projects.

The company plans to invest more than €8 billion (£6.8bn) in renewables by 2030, tripling its average annual investments from the past three years.

In February, the company said it faced a significant setback with a €19.1 billion (£16.9bn) loss due to the complete freezing of Russian gas supply.

The company had heavily relied on gas imports from Russia, but these imports were capped last year.

To meet customer contracts, Uniper was compelled to procure gas from alternative sources at high prices, resulting in financial hardship and ultimately leading to its nationalisation to prevent broader repercussions.

Uniper’s new strategy involves direct investments in solar and wind farms, aiming to achieve over 80% of its installed generating capacity as zero-carbon by 2030.

Moreover, Uniper aims to end coal-fired power generation by 2029 at the latest, reflecting its commitment to transitioning away from fossil fuels.

The company is determined to achieve carbon-neutrality for its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2035, ten years ahead of its previous target and aims to be completely carbon-neutral for Scope 1 to 3 emissions by 2040.

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast