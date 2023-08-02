Uniper unveils €8bn renewables investment plan

Energy giant Uniper has unveiled a new strategy aimed at driving its green transformation through significant investments in renewable energy projects.

The company plans to invest more than €8 billion (£6.8bn) in renewables by 2030, tripling its average annual investments from the past three years.

In February, the company said it faced a significant setback with a €19.1 billion (£16.9bn) loss due to the complete freezing of Russian gas supply.

The company had heavily relied on gas imports from Russia, but these imports were capped last year.