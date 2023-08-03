Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Energy supply disruption among key risks facing UK

The government has published the National Risk Register which outlines 89 threats, including disruption to energy supplies

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 3 August 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The government has unveiled the latest version of the National Risk Register (NRR).

This comprehensive assessment outlines 89 key threats that could significantly impact the UK’s safety, security, or critical systems on a national level.

The Register now publicly shares previously classified information about various potential risks, including disruptions to energy supplies and malicious uses of drones.

One of the newly listed risks in the 2023 Register is the threat to global energy supplies, which has gained considerable attention.

To address this, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden launched the NRR during his visit to Able Seaton Port in Hartlepool, where the first of over two hundred 260-metre-tall wind turbines is being installed at the Dogger Bank wind farm.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: “This is the most comprehensive risk assessment we’ve ever published, so that government and our partners can put robust plans in place and be ready for anything. One of those rising risks is energy security.

“We’ve installed the first turbine at the future world’s largest offshore windfarm, which will provide secure, low-cost and clean energy for the British people – enabling us to stand up to Putin’s energy ransom.”

