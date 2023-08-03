CfD scheme secures £22m boost

The government’s flagship renewable energy scheme is set to receive a significant boost of £22 million.

The funding will support established technologies such as solar and offshore wind.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps emphasised the importance of this funding, stating that it will attract more investors to the renewable energy sector, create skilled jobs for future generations, and help power more of Britain using domestic resources.

As part of the ongoing efforts to promote renewable energy, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden visited the Able Seaton Port to announce the installation of the first of over two hundred wind turbines at the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

Once completed, this wind farm will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm, capable of powering up to six million homes annually.