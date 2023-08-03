Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK Energy Secretary to unveil plans to halve power line construction time

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps will reveal proposals to expedite the construction of power lines, substations and pylons for clean energy, aiming to halve the time it takes for completion

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 4 August 2023
Image: Grant Shapps / Twitter

Today, Energy Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to announce the government’s ambitious plans to “halve” the time required to construct new power lines across the UK.

This move comes in response to the pressing need to accelerate the country’s transition to clean energy sources and strengthen energy security.

The announcement coincides with the release of recommendations from the UK’s first Electricity Networks Commissioner, Nick Winser CBE.

The Commissioner’s proposals are part of the broader British Energy Security Strategy, aimed at bolstering the nation’s energy infrastructure.

