UK generates 52% zero carbon electricity in July

Last month, wind generation increased to 29%, according to National Grid ESO

Thursday 3 August 2023
In July, the UK achieved a noteworthy milestone in its clean energy efforts, with 52% of its electricity being generated from zero carbon sources.

The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) reported a substantial increase in the proportion of renewable energy in the electricity generation mix.

On 15th July at 3pm, an impressive 86% of the UK’s electricity was sourced from zero carbon sources.

Wind power played a key role in this achievement, contributing to 29% of electricity generation throughout the month.

This marks a significant rise from the previous month, where wind power accounted for 19.2% of the overall generation mix.

