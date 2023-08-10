Fresh $125k charges ahead for Canada’s Quinte Transit’s green fleet switch

A joint investment of CAD$125,000 (£73,272) has been announced to help Canada’s Quinte Transit to transition to a full fleet of zero-emission vehicles.

Through the investment provided by the Government of Canada and the City of Quinte West, the non-profit organisation, which provides public transport, will complete the necessary planning required for the switch to greener vehicles.

That includes an evaluation of the economic, technological and environmental aspects of deploying zero-emission public transport vehicles.

The Canadian Government is providing CAD$100,000 (£58,617.) through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZEFT), while the City of Quinte West is contributing CAD$25,000 (£14,654) for the project.

Mark Gerretsen, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands said: “The City of Quinte West is actively taking steps to minimise its carbon footprint and I am enthusiastic about collaborating with them and Quinte Transit to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and tackle the ongoing climate crisis.

“A collective effort is required from everyone to reach the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.”