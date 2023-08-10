Gas prices soar: UK faces 35% surge in 2025 to keep lights on

By 2025, gas costs for generating electricity in the UK will surge by 35% compared to previous estimates.

That’s according to a report by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, with revised estimates indicating that renewable energy sources will become even more cost-effective than previously anticipated.

Offshore wind is expected to become 23% cheaper, while onshore wind and solar power are projected to be 4% and 7% cheaper, respectively.

Solar Energy UK has responded to the latest energy cost estimates with a call for attention to the potential of solar power.

The confirmation that solar farms offer the most cost-effective way to generate electricity in the UK is seen by Solar Energy UK as a wake-up call for those who may have doubted the feasibility of achieving net zero emissions.

The revised levelised cost estimates indicate that solar power’s affordability surpasses other energy generation methods, the trade association has said.

With projected costs of only £41 per megawatt-hour in 2025, solar energy emerges as a strong contender in the nation’s quest for cleaner and more economical power sources, Solar Energy has noted.

Chis Hewett, Chief Executive of Solar Energy UK, said: “This is yet another ringing endorsement of solar energy in the UK and further justification for the government’s target to reach 70GW of capacity by 2035.

“In Britain, power generated by the sun is now a third of the cost of power made from burning gas and it will only get cheaper. The fastest way to permanently drive down energy bills is to build more renewables.”