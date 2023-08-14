Blaze still raging 40 hours later at disused power station

A disused power station at the Baglan Energy Park in Port Talbot has been engulfed in flames for over 40 hours following what authorities suspect to be an act of arson.

The incident began on Friday evening, with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service responding to reports of a significant fire at the electric substation.

The gas-fired power station, constructed in 2003, ceased generating electricity in 2020 after entering administration.

At its peak, around 30 firefighters and specialists were on-site to battle the flames – after extended efforts, the situation was brought under control.

Craig Flannery, Assistant Chief Fire Officer at Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, emphasised the ongoing collaboration with other agencies like South Wales Police, Natural Resources Wales and Neath Port Talbot Council.

While investigations are ongoing, early indications point towards a deliberate act of arson.

Authorities remind the public of the serious consequences of setting fires intentionally.

Beyond endangering lives, such actions put the safety of responders and the community at risk, especially at complex sites like Baglan Energy Park.