Solar farm to spark power for 4,400 homes

South Gloucestershire Council has given the go-ahead for the Codrington Solar Farm.

The 18.75MW solar project, situated northeast of Bristol, is projected to provide power to approximately 4,400 households upon its operational launch.

Codrington Solar Farm’s potential benefits extend beyond energy production.

The project encompasses landscape, ecology and biodiversity enhancements, accompanied by a community benefit fund amounting to £37,000.

The approval, granted on 11th August, through delegated powers, aligns with South Gloucestershire Council’s commitment to addressing climate concerns and striving for carbon-neutrality by 2030.

The council aims to derive 6% of its energy from local renewable sources by 2028 and 25% by 2036.