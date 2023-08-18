‘Energy jobs surge in every US county’

Energy job opportunities are flourishing across the US, with the latest data from the US Department of Energy (DOE) showing substantial growth in nearly every county.

According to the 2023 US Energy and Employment Report (USEER), energy employment numbers have witnessed an increase in 95% of American counties from 2021 to 2022.

Among the various energy sectors, energy efficiency jobs have exhibited the most widespread geographic presence, spanning almost every county in the US.

The year-on-year period from 2021 to 2022 witnessed an increase in energy efficiency jobs in 95% of the country’s counties.

Jobs in the motor vehicle sector are widely dispersed, with a presence in 98% of US counties.

The solar sector stands out for recording the largest increase in the number of counties employing workers in electric power generation technology.

Solar power’s footprint has expanded in 74% of US counties, according to DOE, which suggests that solar, is the sole electric power technology to employ more than 10,000 workers in a single county.

All four counties achieving this milestone are located in California: Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Santa Clara.