Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK’s lack of flexibility equals demand for four gas power stations

A new report champions the power of smart meters and flexible energy usage, projecting potential savings of £14.1 billion in 2040 for consumers

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 18 August 2023
Image: stocker1970/ Shutterstock

Without household flexibility, the UK would face the hefty burden of constructing four new gas-fired power stations by 2030 at a staggering £2.5 billion price tag, coupled with substantial carbon dioxide emissions.

That’s one of the findings of a new research paper commissioned by Smart Energy GB and prepared by Cornwall Insight, which emphasises the importance of a smarter and more adaptable energy system.

This shift towards flexibility, enabled by the implementation of smart meters, has the potential to save the country a significant sum, experts have stressed.

According to the study, embracing flexible energy usage could save Britain a substantial £14.1 billion by 2040.

This financial benefit would come from reduced electricity costs during peak demand periods.

Additionally, the increased flexibility would contribute to a substantial 45% decrease in carbon dioxide emissions, according to the study.

Yesterday, the energy regulator asked for input from stakeholders on how to assist consumers in adopting flexible energy consumption practices.

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast