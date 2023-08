British Gas is set to conclude its flexible energy initiative, which rewarded customers for adjusting their electricity use from 11 am to 4 pm on Sundays.

The programme, known as “PeakSave Summer Sundays”, offered customers a 50% discount on electricity costs during these hours.

The initiative aimed to balance energy demand and reduce strain on the grid.

Customers who participate, receive credits equal to half of their electricity spending during these times.