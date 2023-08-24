Scottish scientists score £1m to trap CO2 in volcanic rocks

A scientific team is engaged in a study to establish the feasibility of a technique that involves the conversion of captured carbon dioxide (CO2) into minerals through the utilisation of basalt volcanic rock.

The team has been granted £1 million by the UK Government to examine innovative methods for tracking carbon dioxide (CO2) storage within volcanic rock.

This technique, called mineralisation, turns captured CO2 into minerals in basalt volcanic rock, effectively locking it underground.

The scientists are collaborating with Carbfix, an Icelandic leader in mineralisation, to test new ways of monitoring CO2 captured from Iceland‘s largest geothermal power plant.

Led by Dr Stuart Gilfillan from the University of Edinburgh, the project aims to improve our understanding of secure CO2 storage in basalt formations, furthering the efforts to combat climate change.

Dr Gilfillan shared his insights into the project, noting, “This initiative will blend Scotland‘s cutting-edge scientific lab capabilities with the world’s premier CO2 mineralisation project. Our aim is to gain crucial understanding of secure underground CO2 storage within basalt formations.”