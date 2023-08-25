Renewables shine bright: 25% of US electricity from green sources

Renewable energy sources contributed 25.11% of the US electrical generation during the first half of 2023.

That’s according to analysis by the SUN DAY Campaign based on newly released data by the US Energy Information Administration, which suggests this figure represents a slight increase from the 25.06% recorded during the same period in 2022.

Solar energy, including small-scale distributed systems, witnessed a growth of 12.44% compared to the same period in 2022, according to the report.

Analysts stress that a significant driver of this growth was the expansion of “estimated” small-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, such as rooftop installations, which experienced a 25.59% surge.

These small-scale installations accounted for 31.42% of total solar production and contributed to solar’s share of 5.77% of the entire US electrical generation for the six-month period.

This is an increase from the 4.95% share observed a year earlier.

The report highlighted that, for the second time in 2023, solar outstripped hydropower in monthly electrical generation, exhibiting a 21.83% excess in April and a 28.57% surplus in June.