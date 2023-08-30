Energy UK raises concerns over Ofgem’s staff exodus

Energy UK, the trade association representing energy companies, has expressed apprehension regarding the continuous staff turnover at Ofgem, the UK energy regulator.

The association has pointed out potential challenges related to Ofgem’s ability to attract and retain essential personnel.

Energy UK’s response to the Strategy and Policy Statement for Energy Policy in GB consultation has highlighted a lack of transparency concerning the allocation of resources for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), Ofgem and the Future System Operator (FSO).

The association has also noted that the ongoing staff turnover at Ofgem has resulted in a considerable loss of institutional knowledge within the sector.

The trade body said: “Ofgem’s turnover has led to a loss of substantial institutional knowledge across the sector. Without concentrated efforts on recruitment and staff retention, these organisations could be constrained by strict prioritisation processes, leading to potential delays in workstreams.”

Energy UK has also stressed the importance of enhancing digital capabilities and integrating open data principles across the DESNZ, Ofgem and the FSO.