RWE wins Gulf lease for US offshore wind

RWE has secured a lease in the Gulf of Mexico, opening doors to a capacity of up to 2GW of fixed-bottom offshore wind.

The designated site for the project is situated approximately 44 miles off Louisiana’s coast – the anticipated capacity has the potential to generate sufficient energy for powering 350,000 households.

The move is expected to advance RWE’s US offshore wind portfolio to about 5.9GW, encompassing previous awards.

The Gulf lease has been secured through a winning bid of $5.6 million (£4.4m) in the inaugural offshore wind auction by the US Department of the Interior.

Sven Utermöhlen, Chief Executive Officer of RWE Offshore Wind said: “Entering a new region in the Gulf is an exciting milestone to further deploy over 20 years of expertise across the value chain and deliver a new energy resource into the region.”