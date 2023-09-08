‘Brits risk lives with DIY boiler repairs and neglected servicing’

A significant number of Britons are taking unnecessary risks with their gas boilers.

That’s according to a recent survey conducted by Cadent in a bid to understand the servicing habits and attitudes of homeowners.

The survey results showed that almost half of the respondents would attempt to fix their own gas boilers, potentially endangering their safety and that of their households.

Additionally, the research found that 30% of participants admitted to servicing their boilers only every two years, disregarding the recommended annual servicing, while nearly 10% stated they would no longer service their boilers at all.

Economic pressures were identified as the primary motivator behind these concerning trends, with over a third of those surveyed citing financial constraints as the main reason for attempting DIY servicing or avoiding the use of qualified professionals.

Dan Edwards, Head of Customer Centre Operations at Cadent, said: “These findings are not completely unsurprising as many customers delayed the maintenance of their appliances and put off firing up their boilers until the arrival of the cold snap last year.

“This behaviour could have very dangerous consequences for homeowners and so ahead of temperatures dropping this year, we want to encourage people to make sure they’ve had their boiler properly serviced by a qualified professional.”