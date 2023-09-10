Sunny skies ahead: Teesside Airport and SSE partner

Teesside International Airport and SSE Energy Solutions have announced a joint venture to bolster the region’s green energy production.

Once fully operational, the new solar array has the potential to generate enough clean electricity to power more than 17,000 homes.

The project’s first phase is scheduled to commence construction in early 2024, with an initial 3MW of solar generation capacity installed to meet the energy needs of the airport and the local community.

In subsequent phases, the project could scale up to an impressive 50MW, making it one of the largest solar initiatives in the UK.

This expansion has the potential to displace over 20,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity supply network annually, contributing significantly to regional sustainability efforts.

Teesside International Airport had previously announced its commitment to achieving net zero operations by the end of the decade.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “This landmark agreement has the potential to deliver one of the biggest solar projects of its kind in the UK and will deliver our ambition to make the airport net zero.

“Indeed, it likely means the airport will be the first in the country to be carbon-neutral.”