Webinar – Navigating Europe’s Evolving Renewables Policy Landscape

Navigating these changes is critical as companies aim to meet bold sustainability targets and future-proof their businesses.

Join us for our upcoming webinar, featuring Alfa Energy, sister company Altenex Energy, and Europe’s leading forum for corporate renewable energy sourcing, RE-Source, who will dive into the evolving EU regulatory and policy landscape and its impact on corporate energy procurement.

Our panel of experts will provide insights and guidance on the new rules and regulations being implemented by EU Member States, including how to navigate both the risks and benefits of these changes and ways to strengthen your organization through policy support within your broader renewable energy strategies.

Speakers Include:

Annie Scanlan, Policy and Impact Director, RE-Source

Jonathan Bell, Director, Clean Energy Advisory, Altenex Energy

Karin Corbani, Manager, Regulatory Intelligence, Alfa Energy

Topics Include:



NECP adoption

The Net-Zero Industry Act

France’s solar car parks requirements

The German Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG)

Polish market updates

Webinar Date: Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET

