Acorn gets green light for massive CO2 storage expansion

Acorn, the consortium consisting of lead developer Storegga, technical developer Shell, Harbour Energy, and North Sea Midstream Partners, has been granted licences by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) for its carbon storage projects, known as Acorn East and East Mey, beneath the North Sea.

These licences significantly boost Acorn’s carbon storage capacity, enabling it to store approximately 240 megatonnes (Mt) of carbon dioxide (CO2).

Acorn’s transport and storage network is a critical component of the Scottish Cluster’s plan to capture and securely store carbon dioxide emissions from various sources, situated 100 kilometres offshore in geological formations 2.5 kilometres below the seabed.

A spokesperson for Acorn said: “These extensive areas of subsea acreage are key elements in Acorn’s long term strategy.

“The NSTA’s award of these carbon storage licences is welcome news, as we continue to respond to the government’s Track-2 process.”