German North Sea LNG terminals begin capacity auctions

Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET), the public-sector operating company responsible for managing and promoting the capacities of four floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals along the German North Sea coast, is gearing up for its first-ever auction of regasification capacities.

DET has announced that auctions for short term capacities in 2024 at the Brunsbüttel and Wilhelmshaven 1 terminals will take place in two digital auction rounds.

The first round is scheduled to commence on 16th October, followed by the second on 23rd October.

Market participants will have the opportunity to secure utilisation rights for these vital capacities, ensuring the efficient handling of LNG in the region.

Furthermore, DET has outlined plans for additional auctions featuring short term capacities at the Stade and Wilhelmshaven 2 terminals in a subsequent round set for December.