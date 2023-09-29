Dutch King opens massive wind farm

Today, Dutch King Willem-Alexander, in collaboration with the board members of Vattenfall, BASF, and Allianz, officially marked the inauguration of the colossal offshore wind farm known as Hollandse Kust Zuid 1-4.

Situated in the North Sea, at a distance of 18-36 kilometres from the Dutch coast, this wind farm features 139 turbines with a combined capacity of 1.5GW.

It is predicted that the annual electricity production from this wind farm will be sufficient to power 1.5 million households.

Ownership of Hollandse Kust Zuid is shared between Vattenfall, BASF and Allianz, with full operational capacity anticipated by 2024, managed from the port of IJmuiden.