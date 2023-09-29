Efficiency & Environment

Dutch King opens massive wind farm

Dutch King Willem-Alexander, along with major firms like Allianz, Vattenfall, and BASF, has officially launched Hollandse Kust Zuid 1-4

Friday 29 September 2023
29 September 2023 - 12:00:22: Inauguration Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm - From left to right: Helene Biström (Senior Vice President, Head of Business Area Wind Vattenfall), Martijn Hagens (CEO Vattenfall Netherlands), His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, Martin Brudermüller (Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF) and Oliver Bäte (CEO Allianz) Photo credit: Jorrit Lousberg/Light at Work Photography

Today, Dutch King Willem-Alexander, in collaboration with the board members of Vattenfall, BASF, and Allianz, officially marked the inauguration of the colossal offshore wind farm known as Hollandse Kust Zuid 1-4.

Situated in the North Sea, at a distance of 18-36 kilometres from the Dutch coast, this wind farm features 139 turbines with a combined capacity of 1.5GW.

It is predicted that the annual electricity production from this wind farm will be sufficient to power 1.5 million households.

Ownership of Hollandse Kust Zuid is shared between Vattenfall, BASF and Allianz, with full operational capacity anticipated by 2024, managed from the port of IJmuiden.

