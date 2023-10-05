Abernethy substation powers up

SSEN Transmission has announced the successful energisation of the Abernethy substation’s new extension after nearly two years of work.

This development enables the connection of up to 50MW of renewable energy to the local electricity grid, enough to power around 60,000 homes annually.

The project involved expanding the substation’s capacity and footprint and installing new electrical components and environmentally friendly circuit breakers.

Existing equipment was removed and recycled, the company has said.

Environmental efforts included planting native trees and shrubs and creating a wildflower meadow, all while preserving mature trees.

The project is on track to exceed a 10% biodiversity net gain target.

Landscaping and planting will continue over the winter.