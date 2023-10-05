Masdar launches utility-scale wind project in UAE

Abu Dhabi-based energy company Masdar has introduced a pioneering project in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This project marks the UAE’s entry into utility-scale wind power, showcasing innovative technology tailored to harness low wind speeds effectively.

The project has a capacity of 103.5MW and is expected to power more than 23,000 UAE homes annually and displace approximately 120,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to removing over 26,000 cars from the road each year.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Today’s launch of the UAE’s first utility-scale wind programme is the result of years of hard work and collaboration.

“It would not have been possible without the vision and the unstinting support of the UAE’s leadership, we were able to pioneer cutting-edge technology to overcome the UAE’s low wind speeds and harness the power of this formidable natural resource.”