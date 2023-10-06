Ireland achieves record 32% wind-powered electricity

Wind power accounted for 32% of Ireland’s electricity last month, marking a substantial increase of 25% compared to the same month last year.

That’s according to Wind Energy Ireland’s latest monthly report, which suggests the second half of September saw strong winds that powered Ireland to its third consecutive record-breaking month in wind energy generation, following impressive feats in July and August.

Over the first nine months of this year, Irish wind farms collectively contributed 32% to the island’s electricity supply.

Moreover, the average wholesale electricity price in Ireland per megawatt-hour witnessed a substantial drop, falling from €283.25 (£244.9) in September 2022 to €111.62 (£96.5) last month.

On days with high wind power generation, the average price dipped even further to €88.34 (£76.4), while it rose to €132.52 (£114.61) on days when fossil fuels played a more significant role.