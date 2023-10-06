More UK homes to earn by cutting energy usage

More households across the Midlands, South West and South Wales are poised to benefit from National Grid Electricity Distribution’s flexibility programme this winter.

Following the successful completion of the latest flexibility procurement, the distribution network operator has witnessed a significant increase in the involvement of flexible domestic assets.

A total of 433 households equipped with assets such as electric vehicle chargers or home battery storage are gearing up to participate in flexibility events.

Participating households will have the opportunity to curtail their energy consumption in response to signals from their energy supplier or an appointed aggregator.

This approach can be seamlessly integrated with other demand flexibility products or supplier tariffs, leading to additional reductions in customer energy bills.

Moreover, customers will receive financial incentives for their active participation in reducing energy usage.

To facilitate the participation of suppliers and aggregators, National Grid has introduced the Market Gateway platform.

This online tool streamlines and digitises the flexibility procurement process, making it more accessible and efficient for businesses looking to become Flexibility Service Providers.