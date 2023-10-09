E.ON installs giant solar meadow at Edinburgh Zoo

Energy and solutions provider E.ON will install a large solar panel array at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo.

This project aligns with RZSS’s goal to reduce its carbon footprint by 60% by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

Today, the animal residents of Edinburgh Zoo observed the installation of these advanced solar panels with interest.

Among the observers were meerkats, giraffes, armadillos and penguins, all witnessing the beginning of the solar meadow construction.

Edinburgh Zoo’s solar meadow will feature over 1,500 bifacial solar photovoltaic panels, with the potential to generate 880,000kWh of power annually.

This project aims to cover about 25% of Edinburgh Zoo’s electricity needs and all 1,548 solar panels are set to be installed by the end of 2023.