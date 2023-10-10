BayWa r.e. initiates its first battery project in the UK

BayWa r.e. has received the green light for a battery energy storage project in the UK.

This project, known as “Meadow Farm,” is poised to become one of the largest standalone battery storage facilities in Europe and marks BayWa r.e.’s first foray into the UK’s energy market.

The Meadow Farm facility, boasting a 57MW capacity and a 171MWh storage capability, will find its home in Stockton-on-Tees, situated in the northeastern part of England.

Its primary role will be to enhance the stability of the local electricity grid, offering flexibility and support for the integration of renewable energy sources.

John Milligan, Managing Director at BayWa r.e. UK., said: “BESS facilities like Meadow Farm allow flexibility within the national electricity transmission, complementing renewable energy generation profiles.”