‘UK net zero buildings could create 247k jobs’

The transition to net zero buildings could create more than 247,000 green jobs in the UK alone.

That’s according to a study by Schneider Electric and Boston University, which explores the potential for job creation through the deployment of rooftop solar panels, heat pumps and energy storage batteries.

The study found that the job creation potential varies depending on the region and type of building.

Residential buildings could generate approximately 0.05 jobs per building, while commercial buildings could range between 0.3 and 4.7 jobs each.

When considering the vast number of both residential and commercial buildings, the total job creation potential becomes substantial.

In Europe, several key countries stand to benefit significantly from this transition. France leads the pack with the potential to create 295,000 jobs, followed closely by Germany (257,000), Italy (252,000), the UK (247,000), Spain (212,000) and the Netherlands (66,000).

In the US, various regions are poised for substantial job growth. The West region could create 182,000 potential jobs, while the Midwest anticipates an increase of 18,900 jobs.

The Northeast expects 123,000 new jobs, while the South and Southeast regions could see a remarkable surge with an estimated 319,000 jobs.

The study also highlights that the greatest job creation potential lies in using heat pumps for large buildings and battery storage in regions and building types with surplus solar energy.

Construction and installation make up the largest share of job years for heat pumps, solar PV and batteries.