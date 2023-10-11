Rolls-Royce SMR chooses UK fuel design partner

Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor (SMR) has entered into a contract with Westinghouse Electric Company UK Ltd to develop a custom fuel design.

This design is set to play a crucial role in the ongoing Generic Design Assessment (GDA) process conducted by the UK’s independent regulators.

The collaborative design efforts encompass a range of core components and are rooted in an existing Westinghouse Pressurised Water Reactor fuel assembly design.

Helena Perry, the Regulatory Affairs and Safety Director at Rolls-Royce SMR said: “Placing the contract to design the fuel for the Rolls-Royce SMR is an important step in our programme of work as we progress through the GDA process with the UK’s nuclear regulators.”