September’s smart meter installations hold firm

Electricity smart meter installations across Britain maintained a steady pace in September, with a total of 202,000 installations being recorded.

The figure represents a 3% decrease when compared to the same month in the previous year – it also marks a 5% decline from the figures recorded in the previous month.

Throughout the course of 2023, there have been 1.778 million smart meter installations, according to ElectraLink.

This number, while surpassing last year’s nine-month total of 1.77 million, indicates a somewhat muted growth in the smart meter adoption rate.

Since the inception of the smart meter rollout initiative, a total of 21.574 million installations have been registered.

Interestingly, the regional distribution of installations in September mirrors that of previous months.

In particular, East England led the pack with 27,000 new installations, followed by Southern England with 23,000 and the East Midlands with 20,000 installations.