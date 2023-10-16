RWE and npower partner on green power for businesses

RWE Supply & Trading and npower Business Solutions (nBS) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with the aim of offering renewable energy solutions to nBS’s corporate customers.

This partnership will provide RWE with an additional avenue to market its renewable energy generation.

Under the agreement, nBS’s clients will gain access to power sourced from one of the UK’s largest and expanding portfolios of renewable energy.

RWE contributes around 15% of the country’s electricity generation through a portfolio, encompassing onshore wind, offshore wind, hydro, biomass and gas, totalling approximately ten gigawatts of installed capacity.

RWE plans to invest up to £15 billion in green technologies and infrastructure in the UK by 2030.

The collaboration with RWE is expected to meet the surging demand among corporate clients for clean energy solutions.

Ben Whitelam, Director of Commercial at nBS commented: “Moving to a renewable energy supply is one of the keyways that our customers can meet their sustainability targets.

“Therefore, it’s not surprising that they are increasingly requesting that their power comes from a zero-carbon source. In fact, our recent Business Energy Tracker revealed that a third of businesses are planning a PPA this year as part of their decarbonisation strategies.”