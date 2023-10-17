Greta arrested in London protest against energy conference

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist, was detained by London’s Metropolitan Police while participating in a protest organised by Fossil Free London outside the Intercontinental Hotel.

The protest was aimed at the Energy Intelligence Forum (EIF), a three-day meeting that brings together prominent energy companies and politicians.

Thunberg was seen being placed in a police van after taking part in demonstrations that blocked the entrances to the InterContinental Park Lane, where the EIF was taking place.

Critics have referred to the event as the “oily money conference,” a reference to its previous name, the Oil & Money Conference.

Before joining the protest, Thunberg addressed journalists, highlighting her concerns about the behind-closed-doors dealings at the conference, where politicians engage with lobbyists from the fossil fuel industry.

Greta Thunberg said: “The elite of the oil and money conference have no intention of transition. Their plan is to continue this destructive surge of profits. That is why we have to take direct action.”