Rolls-Royce unveils plan to cut up to 2,500 jobs

Rolls-Royce has announced plans for a workforce reduction of 2,000 to 2,500 positions on its global business.

The company said this is part of a significant organisational restructuring strategy.

The objective of this reorganisation is to create a more agile and streamlined business model.

Currently, the company employs approximately 42,000 individuals worldwide.

Rolls-Royce plans to create an enterprise-wide procurement and supplier management organisation.

This new entity is expected to centralise the group’s expenditure.

Tufan Erginbilgic, Chief Executive of Rolls-Royce, said: “We are building a Rolls-Royce that is fit for the future.

“That means a more streamlined and efficient organisation that will deliver for our customers, partners, and shareholders. This is another step on our multi-year transformation journey to build a high-performing, competitive, resilient, and growing Rolls-Royce.”