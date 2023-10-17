Scottish community raises £5m for “pioneering” wind turbine

A Scottish community group, ATTIX Community Interest Company (CIC), has successfully secured over £5 million in funding for their community-owned onshore wind turbine project.

The initiative, situated near Kilbirnie in North Ayrshire, will be fully operational without relying on government price support mechanisms.

The funding includes £4 million from Thrive Renewables, a renewable energy investment company, and an additional £1.6 million from Social Investment Scotland, a responsible finance provider.

Local Energy Scotland also played a significant role in supporting the project through funding from the Scottish Government’s Community and Renewable Energy Scheme (CARES).

Once operational, the wind turbine, with a capacity of 2.5MW, will annually generate 7,839MWh of electricity, equivalent to powering 2,234 average UK homes and reducing carbon emissions by 3,324 tonnes each year.

The profits from electricity sales will be reinvested into the local community, potentially funding various community projects.

Matthew Clayton, Managing Director of Thrive Renewables, said: “Scotland is a world leader in renewable energy generation, home to innovative projects that are not only helping the country to meet its own net zero goals but setting an example for other countries to follow suit.”