Watch Webinar: Navigating Europe’s Evolving Renewables Policy Landscape

Navigating these changes is critical as companies aim to meet bold sustainability targets and future-proof their businesses.
On October 4, 2023, Alfa Energy and sister company Altenex Energy (both DBA as Edison Energy in North America), held a compelling conversation presented by their Clean Energy Advisory and Policy teams, who explored the evolving EU regulatory and policy landscape and its impact on corporate energy procurement.
Topics included:
➡ EU renewable energy policies
➡ Recent renewable and PPA metrics
➡ Impacts of national policy on renewable energy procurement
strategy
➡ France’s solar car parks requirements
➡ The German Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG)
Speakers included:
Jonathan Bell, Director, Clean Energy Advisory, Altenex Energy
Karin Corbani, Manager, Regulatory Intelligence, Alfa Energy
Annie Scanlan, Policy & Impact Director, RE-Source
The webinar is now available – click here to watch.