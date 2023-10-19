Watch Webinar: Navigating Europe’s Evolving Renewables Policy Landscape

Navigating these changes is critical as companies aim to meet bold sustainability targets and future-proof their businesses.

On October 4, 2023, Alfa Energy and sister company Altenex Energy (both DBA as Edison Energy in North America), held a compelling conversation presented by their Clean Energy Advisory and Policy teams, who explored the evolving EU regulatory and policy landscape and its impact on corporate energy procurement.

Topics included:

➡ EU renewable energy policies

➡ Recent renewable and PPA metrics

➡ Impacts of national policy on renewable energy procurement

strategy

➡ France’s solar car parks requirements

➡ The German Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG)

Speakers included:

Jonathan Bell, Director, Clean Energy Advisory, Altenex Energy

Karin Corbani, Manager, Regulatory Intelligence, Alfa Energy

Annie Scanlan, Policy & Impact Director, RE-Source



The webinar is now available – click here to watch.