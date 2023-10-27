Finance & Markets, Top Stories

EDF Energy and OVO join appeal against Ofgem’s decision

The suppliers have been granted permission by the Competition and Markets Authority to intervene in Utilita’s appeal against Ofgem’s decision to implement minimum capital requirements for energy suppliers

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 27 October 2023
EDF Energy and OVO have received the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) approval to intervene in Utilita’s appeal against Ofgem’s decision to implement minimum capital requirements for energy suppliers.

EDF Energy supports Ofgem‘s decision while, OVO has submitted evidence in favour of Utilita’s appeal.

The CMA found that EDF Energy, as a business directly affected by the decision, has a material interest in the appeal’s outcome.

EDF Energy’s intervention will specifically assist in addressing Grounds one and three of Utilita’s appeal, as it opposes several arguments presented in the Notice of Appeal.

The CMA determined that OVO is also materially affected by the outcome of the appeals, and its application expresses support for all the grounds raised by Utilita.

